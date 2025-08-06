₿itopia by Bitget Turns Heartbeats into Art at UNTOLD Romania

CLUJ‑NAPOCA, Romania, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, unveils ₿itopia: #FeelThe₿eat, Interactive 360° Digital installation at UNTOLD X Festival in Romania from August 7–11. This experience combines the scale of UNTOLD’s famously elaborate stages with a new form of interactive art that blends cryptocurrency, creativity, and community.

Built around Bunz, Bitget’s mascot, the installation positions a large mascot at its core. Bunz wraps the mirrored 360° sanctuary at the center of ₿itopia, inviting visitors into a space that is equal parts sculpture and experience. By day, it reflects the surrounding forest; by night, it becomes a living canvas, accompanied by interactive light and sound. Visitors enter Bunz’s heart and trigger a biometric heartbeat sensor, sending pulses into a digital bloom of AI-generated flora that evolves in real time. The result is a shared tapestry of lived presence, shaped by imagination, biology, and blockchain.

Surrounding the sculpture, the Wall of Dreams awaits responders’ messages penned by light during the day and revealed at night under UV illumination. Mirrored foliage and surreal inflatables scatter across the forest clearing, forging a landscape where tech amplifies nature’s pulse rather than replacing it. ₿itopia is less escape and more return: to rhythm, resonance, and the freedom of connection.

“₿itopia shows what happens when art meets crypto through experience,” said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer at Bitget. “We wanted to create something visitors could stand inside, feel their beat drive the visuals, and sense how crypto can be felt as well as understood. It’s not just visual, it’s visceral.”

Designed by RenaiXance and brought to life through the collaboration of visual artist Steven Mark Kübler and creative directors Otto Plesner and Miroslava Arangutia, ₿itopia lives at the intersection of Web3 and culture. It allows festival-goers to feel what crypto can do: not on screens, but in steps and pulses and shared moments under the night sky. Speaking about his vision, Otto Plesner, co-founder of RenaiXance, said, “We believe art is a catalyst, not just for reflection, but for action. Bitopia is a space that listens. That remembers. That responds.”

This installation carries the art-x-crypto dialogue into the mainstream, positioning blockchain not just as an architecture, but as an attunement. At UNTOLD X, Bitget isn’t just sponsoring the festival, it’s inviting the public into a universe where crypto engages all senses.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

About RenaiXance

Art as a Catalyst for Change

At RenaiXance, art is not entertainment — it is evolution.

Founded by Miroslava Arangutia and Otto Plesner, the studio operates at the convergence of performance, technology, and human experience. Their mission is to craft transformative, emotionally intelligent environments that challenge perception and redefine what art can do in the 21st century.

Their work spans continents and disciplines from stage performances and bio-reactive installations to large-scale immersive worlds. Always, the aim is the same: to connect. To awaken. To resonate.

About Steven Perspek

Steven Mark Kübler, also known as Steven Perspek, is an Austrian media artist known for his elegant fusion of technology, biometrics, and reactive design. His work often translates human data into vivid visual landscapes.

His real-time systems generate each visual response live, ensuring that every participant’s journey through Bitopia is unique and unrepeatable, a temporary reflection of their presence within the ecosystem.

