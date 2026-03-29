1 Killed, 2 Injured Following Russian Attacks on Ukraine’s Kherson Region

Kherson: One person was killed and two others were injured in a Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine's Kherson region. According to Qatar News Agency, Russian forces carried out attacks on 42 populated settlements in the Kherson region, targeting social and vital infrastructure facilities in the region. As a result, two multi-family buildings and 13 private houses were damaged. Ten people were evacuated yesterday from liberated communities in the region, stated the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin. Russia and Ukraine have been publishing almost daily reports on the situation on the ground since the beginning of the war in February 2022, without independent verification of this data, due to the ongoing war.