10.4% Growth in “Hukoomi” Transactions during Last March

The number of transactions through the e-government portal “Hukoomi” rose in March 2020 by 10.4% to 86.43 thousands transactions compared to February 2020, which witnessed 78.32 thousands transactions executed through the portal.

The data of the 75 edition of “Qatar; Monthly Statistics” Bulletin, for the month of March 2020 issued today by the Planning and Statistics Authority, revealed that the health card renewal transaction topped the list of transactions by about 56 thousands transactions, with a monthly growth of 18.4%, then registration for the medical commission by 23.52 thousand transactions and a growth of 7.5% Monthly basis, as last March saw the issuance of 5.1 thousands palm import licenses.

Source: Government of Qatar