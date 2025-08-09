10 Killed, 33 Missing in Mountain Flash Floods in Northwest China

Yuzhong: Heavy rains in northwest China have caused flash floods in Yuzhong County, Gansu Province, killing 10 people and leaving 33 others missing. Local authorities reported that heavy rainfall began Thursday evening in Yuzhong and other parts of Lanzhou, reaching 220.2 mm by noon Friday.

According to Qatar News Agency, several towns in Yuzhong were severely affected after floodwaters mixed with uprooted trees blocked roads in Chengguan Township, submerged homes, and swept away cars. Civil defense teams have launched search and rescue operations for the missing, as well as evacuation and resettlement operations for the affected residents.

Two days ago, Chinese authorities announced that seven people were missing due to a landslide caused by heavy rains in Guangdong Province in the south of the country.