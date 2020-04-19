147 Requests for E-Linkage Between Government Entities

The government network, one of the Ministry of Transport and Communications initiatives within the Qatar Digital Government program, achieved great success during March, as it received 147 requests for interconnection between many government entities, including 32 requests to connect to the Internet, 9 requests to link to common services, and 106 requests to link between the entities to allow the improvement and promotion of the secure exchange of data and the sharing of e-government services.

The government network provides a secure and reliable communication environment for the exchange of data between government entities, and provides a secure access to the Internet, and also access to existing joint government services, and future government applications, by providing one point of contact for each government entity.

Source: Government of Qatar