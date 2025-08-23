2 Earthquakes Jolt Coasts of Kamchatka, Russia’s Northern Kuril Islands

Moscow: The Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service on Saturday recorded an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale near the coasts of the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East. The earthquake’s epicenter was located 268 km from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the Pacific Ocean, at a depth of 64.2 kilometers.

According to Qatar News Agency, another earthquake of magnitude 5.6 was reported by the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station near the coast of the Northern Kuril Islands. The epicenter of this earthquake was 103 kilometers east of Severo-Kurilsk on Paramushir Island, at a depth of 49 kilometers.

The eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula experienced a similar earthquake measuring 5.6 two days ago. On July 30, the region was affected by a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake, which was followed by a tsunami with waves reaching four meters in height.