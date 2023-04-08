250 children participate in RHF’s Ramadan Festival, Gergaun celebration

Under the patronage of Secretary-General, Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed, the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), held the annual Ramadan Festival and the Gergaun celebration.Held at the Cultural Village in Ras Hayyan, the event was attended by more than RHF-sp…

Under the patronage of Secretary-General, Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed, the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), held the annual Ramadan Festival and the Gergaun celebration.

Held at the Cultural Village in Ras Hayyan, the event was attended by more than RHF-sponsored 250 children.

Addressing the ceremony, RHF Secretary-General extended sincere thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Honorary President of the RHF, for his fatherly care for the RHF’s affiliates, hailing the unwavering support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Dr. Al-Sayed also commended the efforts exerted by HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to implement the royal directives to provide all kinds of care for widows and orphans.

RHF’s Charitable Resources Development Director, Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, said that Gergaun is a popular celebration that coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, affirming the RHF’s keenness to fill the hearts of its affiliates with joy.

The festival featured a variety of events, popular games and competitions, in addition to the distribution of Gergaun gifts to children.

Source: Bahrain News Agency