28th Muscat International Book Fair kicks off with participating of Syria

Muscat, The activities of the 28th edition of Muscat International Book Fair kicked off with the participation of 73 Syrian publishing houses at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center. 'the Syrian participation is remarkable, and it ranked fourth among the participating countries,' The Syrian ambassador to Sultanate of Oman, Idris Maya, told SANA correspondent. Maya noted to the diversity and richness of titles provided by Syrian publishing houses in the fields of culture, society, politics and history. The total titles and editions listed on the official website of the exhibition reached 622 thousand titles, of which approximately 269 thousand are Arab books, and 200 thousand are foreign books, while the number of the Omani group reached 19 thousand books, and the number of recent editions between 2023 and 2024 is about 35989 books. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency