30,320 Palestinians martyred in the Israeli aggression on Gaza for the 148th day

Occupied Jerusalem, The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli occupation committed 10 massacres in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, causing the 92 martyrs and 156 wounded. The Ministry said in a statement Saturday that the occupation continued its aggression for the 148th day against various areas of the Gaza Strip in various forms, including field executions, massacres, genocide, and surveying of residential neighborhoods, which led to an increase in the number of victims of the ongoing aggression since the seventh of last October to 30,320 martyrs and 71,533 wounded. The Ministry noted that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, as the occupation prevents ambulance and rescue crews from reaching them. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency