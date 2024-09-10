40 martyrs in a new massacre committed by the occupation in Al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis

Gaza - Ma'an - The Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre, killing 40 martyrs and wounding dozens, including children and women, after bombing the tents of the displaced in the Al-Mawasi area, southwest of Khan Yunis. Medical sources said that 40 martyrs and dozens of wounded were killed as a result of the violent Israeli bombardment of the tents of the displaced in this area, which the Israeli army claims to classify as a safe humanitarian area. For his part, the spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defense Authority in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, said that the Israeli raids targeted a gathering of at least 20 tents in a populated area. He added in a brief statement: "We are facing a massacre against the displaced in the Mawasi area of ??Khan Yunis, and there are great efforts being made by civil defense and medical teams to control the situation." The violent raids left 3 large craters where the missiles used were heavy concussion missiles, and the Civil Defense spoke of a state of great panic among the residents in the surrounding area after they were asleep and thought they were safe. The spokesman added, "The incident is very difficult and estimates indicate that we are facing one of the most heinous massacres in this raging war. Rescue operations are ongoing and the efforts being made are great." For their part, eyewitnesses said that Israeli warplanes targeted the tents of the displaced west of Khan Yunis with a number of missiles, which led to the burning and destruction of more than 20 tents that housed hundreds of displaced people, most of whom were children and women. The witnesses explained that the bombing caused deep holes and buried a large number of the dead and wounded under the sand. They also pointed out that the civil defense and ambulance crews are facing great difficulties in retrieving the victims, due to the deep holes caused by the Israeli missiles and the darkness that is looming over the area. Source: Maan News Agency