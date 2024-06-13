5 citizens were injured, 3 of them seriously, in confrontations with the occupation in Al-Amari camp

5 citizens, including 3, were seriously injured this evening, Friday, during the Israeli occupation forces' storming of the vicinity of Al-Amari camp, south of the city of Al-Bireh. The Ministry of Health said that 5 citizens, including 3 seriously injured, were injured during confrontations with the occupation forces in the vicinity of Al-Amari camp. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its crews transported a critically injured child (12 years old) who was shot in the abdomen by the occupation forces during their storming of the vicinity of Al-Amari camp, south of the city of Al-Bireh. Security sources also reported that the occupation forces arrested a young man during their storming of the city Source: Maan News Agency