8 Health Centers Provide Urgent Medical Care Around the Clock

The Primary Healthcare Corporation (PHCC) announced the continuation of providing urgent medical care services in the Corporation’s eight health centers around the clock. PHCC stated in a post on its Twitter page that the eight centers are: Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Al Kaaban, Al Sheehaniya, Al Shahaniya, Al Shamal, Umm Salal, and Abu Bakr Al Siddiq.

The Corporation explained that the centers provide urgent care services for non-life-threatening medical conditions such as minor burns, sprains, headaches or severe ear pain, dehydration and dizziness. The Corporation also requested the public, if there are further inquiries, to contact the “Hayyak” service helpline “107”.

Source: Government of Qatar