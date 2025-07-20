8th AFC Medical Conference to Kick Off Tomorrow with Over 700 Delegates

Kuala lumpur: The 8th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Medical Conference is set to kick off in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, bringing together more than 700 delegates from around the world.

According to Qatar News Agency, the conference, held under the theme “Medicine and Science: Navigating Through Changing Times,” will feature leading global experts sharing the latest advancements in sports medicine and science. Delegates can expect in-depth discussions on emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, genomics, and the growing focus on women’s football.

Supported by FIFA and Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital as the Premier Partner, the event runs until July 25. More than 20 experts from Aspetar will be contributing to the conference program.

The first two days will feature pre-conference workshops and seminars, setting the stage for the main event, which serves as a platform for strategic collaboration aimed at advancing sports medicine across Asia.

Launched in 1995, this year’s edition m

arks 30 years since the inaugural AFC Medical Conference in Tokyo, celebrating three decades of progress in football medicine across the continent.

In his welcome message, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa highlighted the AFC’s commitment to education as a cornerstone for realizing its ambitions of being a leading Confederation. He emphasized that the AFC Medical Conference embodies this dedication by providing the latest knowledge and innovative practices to those serving at the forefront of sports medicine.

He expressed confidence that the Kuala Lumpur edition will be an ideal platform for medical professionals from across Asia to share insights and expertise that will inspire growth and guide continued progress.

The event will also host leading figures from the global medical community, including Dr. Ramon Cugat, President of the Medical Council of the Catalan Football Federation, and Dr. Kat Okholm Kryger, Senior Lecturer in Sports Rehabilitation at St. Mary’s University.

The comprehe

nsive program includes lectures, panel discussions, and specialized seminars, covering a wide range of topics such as the integration of AI technologies in athlete care and injury prevention, as well as the importance of women’s health in football.

The conference will conclude with the AFC Medical Awards ceremony, honoring individuals and institutions for their outstanding contributions to sports medicine in Asia.