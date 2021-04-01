9th Qatar National Arabian Horse Show for Individual Owners kicks off on Friday

The 9th Qatar National Arabian Horse Show for Individual Owners will kick off on Friday, April 2. Organised by QREC, the three-day show will be followed by the two-day 6th Qatar National Arabian Peninsula Horse Show For Individual Owners, which will conclude on Tuesday, April 6.

The 9th Qatar National Arabian Horse Show for Individual Owners will be hosted at the Longines Arena of Al Shaqab, Member of Qatar Foundation. Over three days, the show will see a large number of owners participating with their horses as it is the last national purebred Arabian show of the season. It will be held in full compliance with the precautionary measures in effect in Qatar to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As many as 300 pure Arabians will participate in the show. Day 1 will see the qualifiers for yearling fillies, two-year-fillies, three-year-old fillies and yearling colts. On Saturday, April 3, two-year-old colts, three-year-old colts, 4-6-year-old mares, 7-10-year-old mares and 11-year-old and older mares will be on display. The same day will see the qualifiers of 4-6-year-old stallions, 7-10-year-old stallions and 11-year-old and older stallions.

On Sunday, the show will conclude with the finals for champions in all classes with a gold, a silver and a bronze medal in each class.

6th Qatar National Arabian Peninsula Horse Show For Individual Owners

Arabian Peninsula horses will compete on April 5 and 6 at the Longines Arena of Al Shaqab, Member of Qatar Foundation. As many as 150 horses will participate, aspiring for the big titles. Day 1 will be for the qualifiers for colts and mares of all age categories while the second and final day will see the qualifiers of mares and stallions, which will be followed by the finals for the champions in each class.

Source: Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club