A child was killed as a result of malnutrition and dehydration in the northern Gaza Strip

Gaza: A child was killed on Friday as a result of malnutrition and dehydration in the northern Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that many residents of the Strip are exposed to a "catastrophic level of hunger and famine-like conditions." It is noteworthy that the residents of Gaza are facing famine and an unprecedented humanitarian and health crisis, according to what international and international reports confirm, due to the continuation of the devastating Israeli war for the eighth month in a row, in light of official Israeli indifference to international demands and from the International Court of Justice to stop the aggression and bring aid into the besieged Strip Source: Maan News Agency