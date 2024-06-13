A child was killed in an occupation bombing of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza

Gaza: A child was martyred today, Friday, by occupation artillery shelling on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. Local sources reported that the occupation artillery penetrating into the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood fired shells at citizens' homes and everyone moving in the neighborhood, which led to the death of a child. She added that the occupation warplanes targeted citizens' homes in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, wounding a number of citizens. Civil Defense and Rescue crews recovered three martyrs from inside the Saudi neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. A citizen was martyred in the shelling of occupation warboats that targeted the port area near Khan Yunis. The Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since October 7, 2023, resulting in the death of more than 37,232 citizens and the injury of 85,037 others, an infinite toll, as thousands of victims are still under the rubble Sourc e: Maan News Agency