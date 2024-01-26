‘A Futuristic Take on Farming’: CNH’s CR11 Combine Features in Auto & Design Magazine

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / CNH Industrial

The new CR11 combine harvester, product of CNH brand New Holland, was recently featured in the famed Auto & Design magazine for its new design language introduced by the company and David Wilkie, Head of Design at CNH.

"In agriculture, everything is different,' the article reads, ‘Vehicles are only redesigned when there is a major technical innovation that justifies the change in look. This is what is happening with the New Holland CR11 combine harvester, which in addition to being the largest ever made, also sets new standards in terms of productivity and grain loss reduction."

With the CR11, "Form follows function", showcasing how this innovative design also mirrors the efficiency of the machine in completing necessary tasks in the field.

This feature in Auto & Design is a testament to the success of the CR11 design and CNH's commitment to sustainable products by creatively challenging traditional norms in the industry. Through innovative design, farming for a more sustainable future is not only the right choice, but a stylish one too.

Through innovative design, farming for a more sustainable future is not only the right choice, but a stylish one too.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: CNH Industrial