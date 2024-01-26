A-Z Assistance for New Yorkers on Medicaid: Home Care Advisory Group Partners with Home Care for Adults

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Home Care Advisory Group , whose personalized approach helps New Yorkers on Medicaid to find home care aides, is now working with the agency Home Care for Adults to provide comprehensive services. With the partnership, the two organizations are, in effect, creating a one-stop shop for patients who need long-term care, from inquiries and consultations all the way to enrollment in the CDPAP (Consumer Directed Personal Assistant Program) and other home care options.

Home Care Advisory Group: Expert guidance on home care for New Yorkers on Medicaid

The mission of Home Care Advisory Group is to simplify the journey of individuals on Medicaid to obtain long-term managed home care in New York State. By helping their clients to understand Medicaid and home care, the company's Senior Care Advisors empower them to choose the solution that is right for their situation. Home Care Advisory Group regularly works with patients and their loved ones, discharge planners, attorneys, veterans, and social workers, and its team is specifically trained in the CDPAP, Medicaid, Medicare, and pooled income trusts as well as options for consumers who might not qualify for Medicaid.

The company's new partnership with Home Care for Adults will leverage this industry expertise to bring non-medical home health care services to patients across New York. Home Care for Adults specializes in easing the daily challenges that individuals face at home, whether they have mobility issues, dementia, chronic illnesses, disabilities, or injuries. Its Senior Care Specialists help with the burden of at-home care and focus on professionalism, respect, and dignity.

The two organizations will now focus on helping their clients to obtain home care more quickly and efficiently. Consumers in counties across New York State are able to receive a complimentary consultation on home care and Medicaid, and all are able to speak to a specialist with Home Care Advisory Group. Clients are encouraged to ask as many questions as they need to so that they can feel comfortable making their choice of home care for themselves or a loved one. Home Care Advisory Group will then help them with all paperwork and patient evaluations for Medicaid, the CDPAP, and Managed Long-Term Plans.

Once the patient is enrolled, a professional caregiver will be assigned by Home Care for Adults, who will manage all visits to ensure customer satisfaction. Depending upon the level of care required, aides will prepare meals, do laundry and light housekeeping, run errands and do grocery shopping, help with grooming, provide cognitive stimulation services, and remind patients about medications.

To enroll in the CDPAP and other long-term home care options, New Yorkers on Medicaid are invited to call Home Care Advisory Group at 212-540-2984 or contact the company online .

About Home Care Advisory Group

Home Care Advisory Group strives to make the journey of finding home care and navigating Medicaid services as smooth as possible. Its team assists with gathering the necessary documentation, completing applications, and troubleshooting any issues that may arise along the way. It aims to minimize delays and ensure a hassle-free experience for clients and their families.

About Home Care for Adults

Home Care for Adults offers services designed to help clients achieve overall wellness. To execute its mission, the company offers various non-medical home care services that are made specifically to meet health and personal needs. Its team of professional caregivers is ready to assist clients with their daily routines and can help patients who are elderly, have dementia, struggle with mobility, or require live-in care.

For more information about Home Care Advisory Group or Home Care for Adults, please contact:

Eli Bronstein

212 540 2984

info@homecareadvisory.org

SOURCE: Home Care Advisory Group