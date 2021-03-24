Awards presented at ME North Partner Success Summit 2021

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Abacus today announced it has won the Partner of the Year Awards for SAP Business One and Early Adopter S/4 HANA Cloud. The awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners across the Middle East (North) for demonstrating outstanding contributions in enabling SAP customers to innovate fast, achieve better results and sustainable growth through SAP solutions.

“We are humbled to be once again recognized by SAP for our continued contributions in driving digital transformations for our clients across the region. At Abacus, we are empowering our clients to leverage SAP technologies to gain results faster and become truly intelligent enterprises”, said Abbas Ali Khan, CEO of Abacus. “We believe the cloud has become a de-facto platform for achieving accelerated innovation. With our cloud transformation services, underpinned by our SAP partnership, we are working together with our clients to spark innovation and address complex business challenges around the globe,” Khan added.

Abacus has been a recipient of SAP’s Partner of the Year Awards for various categories over a decade, including SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign Partner for EMEA South in 2020. As an early adopter of S/4 HANA cloud, Abacus has contributed to developing the market and encouraging the move to the cloud in collaboration with SAP.

SAP selected the Partner of the Year’s nominations from the wide-ranging SAP partner ecosystem based on internal SAP sales data. The awards were presented during the ME North Partner Success Summit 2021 on March 2, 2021. The summit included a variety of sessions focus around new evolutions being brought by SAP along with its global partners.

About Abacus:

Abacus is a technology firm headquartered in London with offices in New York, Dubai, Riyadh, Lahore and Cairo. Our mission is to help clients navigate technology, implement solutions and partner through their digital transformation journey. We work in three dimensions; Enterprise Systems, Innovation Solutions and Managed Services.

For more information: www. abacuscambridge.com.

Contact: Fatima Rizvi, fatima.rizvi@abacuscambridge. com