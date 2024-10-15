Advanced Care Group Expands Healthcare Personnel Recruitment Services into UAE and Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced Care Group (AC Group), a leader in healthcare recruitment, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with new headquarters in Dubai and a regional office in Riyadh. This strategic move positions AC Group to address the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals in two of the Middle East’s most dynamic markets.

With extensive experience and deep knowledge in working with hospital leadership, AC Group specializes in recruiting and placing hospital executives and nurse managers. Additionally, we leverage our global talent pools to source frontline personnel, ensuring that healthcare facilities have access to highly qualified floor staff when needed.

“We’re excited to bring our expertise to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, helping healthcare organizations access the best talent from around the globe,” said Kris Stewart, Founder & CEO of AC Group. “This expansion represents a significant milestone for us, as we work to build strong local partnerships and deliver the high-quality recruitment solutions that healthcare providers need.”

Stewart will be showcasing AC Group’s offerings at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh from October 21 to 23, 2024, at booth H1C V95. This exhibition marks a key moment for AC Group’s expansion in the region, offering a unique opportunity to engage directly with healthcare leaders and stakeholders. The company is also preparing for Arab Health in Dubai, scheduled for January 2025, where it will continue to showcase its capabilities and commitment to advancing healthcare across the region.

For more information about AC Group’s services or to connect with us at these events, contact:

Kris Stewart

Founder & CEO

AC Group

Tel: +971-800-03111-256

Email: kris@acgroup.global

Website: www.acgroup.global



GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9256055