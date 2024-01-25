AI Virtual Staging Platform VirtualStaging.art Expands to Japan, Reduces Staging Costs by Up to 90%

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / VirtualStaging.art announces the expansion of its innovative AI virtual staging platform to Japan. This platform, offering full support in both Japanese and English, allows users to upload unfurnished real estate images and receive furnished images within 30 seconds. VirtualStaging.art enables virtual staging for all common types of rooms, including bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, bathrooms, and kitchens, and supports a variety of interior styles. The company intentionally has not raised capital and remains fully bootstrapped by the founders, a significant departure from traditional venture-backed technology companies.





AI Virtual Staging Before and After in Japan

Example of Japanese living room virtually staged on VirtualStaging.art





In the world of residential real estate staging, traditional virtual staging involved manually editing real estate images on Photoshop. VirtualStaging.art believes that automating virtual staging with AI significantly improves work efficiency. Leveraging AI, the platform provides virtual staging images in just 30 seconds starting at a low cost of 700 yen per image. VirtualStaging.art serves real estate photographers, property managers, agents/brokers, and developers. Interviews with existing users have shown that customers who previously paid 3,500 yen per virtual staging image are now saving 90% of their costs by using VirtualStaging.art.

Virtual staging has been proven with data to enhance online engagement with property listings, increasing rental or sales prices and reducing the time to close deals. According to a survey by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), both buyer and seller agents report that staged properties sell for 1% to 5% more than non-staged ones. Statistics from Japan's Statistical Bureau indicate that the average sale price of new homes in Tokyo is around 62.71 million yen. This means that staged homes can sell for about 3 million yen more than unstaged homes. Additionally, the same NAR survey reports that about 50% of seller agents have seen a decrease in the time it takes to sell a staged property.

However, except for luxury properties, the cost of virtual staging has been a challenge in the traditional real estate industry. VirtualStaging.art aims to change this by offering virtual staging at an affordable price to all residential real estate professionals. Lakshman Mody, co-founder of VirtualStaging.art, states, "We are extremely pleased that we can now offer virtual staging at an affordable price to all residential real estate professionals by leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence." The company also plans to release further AI image editing tools to support the real estate industry in the future.

Visit www.virtualstaging.art and try AI-powered virtual staging.

(To view the Japanese translation of this press release, click here: https://www.virtualstaging.art/blog-posts/japanese-press-release.)

About VirtualStaging.art:

VirtualStaging.art is a Silicon Valley-based company that develops artificial intelligence-driven tools for virtual furniture staging.

