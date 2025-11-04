AIM China Chapter 2025 to be Held in Shanghai: A Defining Milestone in Global Investment Dialogue

H.E. Dawood Al Shezawi

SHANGHAI, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress, the world’s leading platform for investment and economic cooperation, will host its first-ever international chapter in Shanghai, China, marking a major expansion of AIM’s global presence. This milestone reinforces AIM’s mission to connect markets, promote innovation, and accelerate sustainable economic growth through international collaboration.

Held under the theme “Deciphering the Intertwined Engines of Globalization: ‘From Going Out’ to ‘Going Up’,” the forum will explore how industries and economies can evolve through technology integration, sustainability, and investment-driven transformation.

The event will bring together 85 distinguished speakers in 15 high-level sessions, drawing more than 1,000 participants from over 150 nationalities —including investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. Discussions will address global investment trends, sustainable finance, and digital transformation shaping the future of business.

H.E. Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of AIM Congress, stated:

“AIM Congress China Chapter represents more than an expansion; it is a milestone in our journey to bridge markets and ideas across continents. Shanghai stands as a beacon of progress and innovation, making it the ideal host city for a platform that embodies forward-looking investment dialogue and mutual cooperation. Together, we aim to redefine the contours of globalization by building economies that are resilient, inclusive, and future-ready.”

The two-day program will feature insights from leading voices, including H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade; H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance; H.E. Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Pu Yapeng, Vice Chairman of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization; and Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel Laureate and Ambassador of Climate Change, among others.

In addition to its conference sessions, AIM Congress China Chapter will host strategic partnerships and collaboration signings among major institutions, including the Beijing Chamber of International Commerce (BCIC), China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Hainan Sub-council (CCPIT Nanjing), E&P International, CargoX, Masdar City, and SIEF, reinforcing AIM’s role as a catalyst for international business cooperation.

As AIM expands its reach, the AIM Congress China Chapter stands as a powerful platform for exchanging ideas, building partnerships, and shaping a more connected and innovation-driven global investment ecosystem.

