Air Cairo Sets New Benchmark for African Airlines: Enhances In-Flight Medical Safety with MedAire Partnership

Strategic Alliance with MedAire Aligns with Egypt’s Vision for Modernised Aviation Safety and Healthcare Standards

Cairo, Egypt, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Air Cairo, one of Egypt’s leading airlines, has partnered strategically with MedAire, the global leader in aviation medical and security support, to enhance its in-flight medical capabilities and operational efficiencies. This partnership aligns with the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation’s vision to modernise and elevate safety and healthcare standards across the air transport sector.

The agreement was formally signed by Captain Ahmed Shanan, Chairman and CEO of Air Cairo, and Reely Rajan, Director of Middle East, Africa, India, and Asia at MedAire, in the presence of Captain Amr El-Sharkawy, Chairman of the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority. This collaboration underscores Air Cairo’s commitment to adopting global best practices in aviation health and safety, ensuring the highest standards of passenger care.

Under this strategic partnership, Air Cairo will implement MedAire’s industry-leading MedLink service, providing flight crews with 24/7 real-time access to emergency physicians specialised in aviation medicine. Air Cairo crews will also benefit from offline access to MedAire’s industry-first In-Flight App, designed to support medical decision-making without connectivity. These advanced medical services will be deployed fleet-wide across Air Cairo’s Airbus A320-200, A320neo, E190 and ATR 72-600 aircraft, supporting key regional routes into the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Captain Ahmed Shanan, Chairman and CEO of Air Cairo, commented: “This partnership is a cornerstone of Air Cairo’s integrated strategy to enhance aviation safety, reduce operational disruptions, and ensure our crews are fully prepared to manage medical events onboard. Our passengers’ safety and comfort remain our highest priority, and MedAire’s proven expertise will help us deliver on this commitment.”

Air Cairo selected MedAire specifically for its extensive experience in managing complex in-flight medical scenarios and its robust Passenger Fit-to-Fly assessment capabilities. By leveraging MedAire’s global infrastructure and medical expertise, Air Cairo aims to proactively manage pre-flight medical cases, reduce unnecessary delays, and ensure compliance with evolving international safety standards.

Reely Rajan, Director of Middle East, Africa, India, and Asia at MedAire, stated: “We are proud to partner with Air Cairo. As our first airline client in Africa, this collaboration sets a new benchmark for in-flight medical safety in the region. It demonstrates Air Cairo’s forward-thinking approach to passenger care. Beyond supporting their current operations, our global infrastructure ensures Air Cairo is well-equipped to expand seamlessly into new markets in the future.”

The new medical services will go live on all Air Cairo flights starting mid-July 2025. MedAire’s comprehensive suite of solutions minimises diversion risks, enhances crew confidence during medical incidents, and strengthens pre-flight medical screening capabilities, ultimately improving operational efficiency and passenger experience.

About Air Cairo

Air Cairo is Egypt’s premier regional airline and a vital part of the country’s aviation sector. Established in 2003, the airline has grown into a key player in connecting Egypt to regional and international destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Operating a modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline serves both scheduled and charter flights, playing a significant role in supporting Egypt’s tourism industry and economic development. Air Cairo remains dedicated to its mission of providing seamless connectivity while contributing to Egypt’s vision of becoming a regional aviation hub.

About MedAire

MedAire, an International SOS company, has been the preferred partner to the aviation industry since 1985. Today, MedAire is the aviation industry’s proven leader for integrated travel health and aviation security solutions. Six of the world’s largest business jet manufacturers (Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, Honda Jet and Textron Aviation) come standard with MedAire’s service. Additionally, 180+ of the world’s leading airlines and more than 6,800 private aircraft – including 75% of Fortune 100 Companies – trust MedAire for their travel health and security risk management needs.

MedAire’s integrated solutions include aviation security intelligence, real-time health and security advice and assistance, training, equipment, and professional services for crew and passengers in and beyond the cabin. MedAire handles thousands of calls annually to help crew and passengers manage medical and travel safety events in the air and on the ground with 24/7 access to emergency care doctors, nurses, and aviation security specialists.

