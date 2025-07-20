Al Gharafa SC Renews Contract of Spanish Goalkeeper Sergio Rico

Doha: Al Gharafa Sports Club (SC) renewed the contract of Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico for an additional season until the end of the 2025-2026 season. The club confirmed the move on its official social media platform ‘X’, making him the fourth professional player to have his contract renewed, following Algerian Yacine Brahimi, Tunisian Ferjani Sassi, and Icelandic Aron Gunnarsson.

According to Qatar News Agency, Al Gharafa SC, which finished third in the last season of the Qatar Stars League (QSL), has been holding a training camp in Slovakia since last Thursday, which will continue until August 4. During the camp, the team will play four friendly matches against Saudi club Al Shabab, UAE’s Sharjah, English side Crystal Palace, and a local Slovak club.

The technical staff aims to be fully ready ahead of facing Umm Salal on August 15 in the opening match of the new QSL season.