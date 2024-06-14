Al-Lami: The majestic presence of well-wishers on the Iraqi National Journalism Day is evidence of appreciation for the efforts of journalists

Baghdad: The Iraqi Journalists Syndicate received, today, Saturday in Baghdad, the congratulations and blessings of delegations of well-wishers on the occasion of the 155th anniversary of the National Day of the Iraqi Press. The head of the Federation of Arab Journalists, head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, Muayyad Al-Lami, said in a statement to the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) today, Saturday, 'Today is the 155th anniversary of the founding and launch of the first Iraqi newspaper, 'Zawraa,' which was issued for the first time with four pages in 1869 during the reign of Governor Medhat Pasha at that time. He added, "This celebration came as a continuation of the process of giving and great effort made by the press family and journalists, especially those who sacrificed their lives in order to uphold the free speech and the truth rooted in the societal values that we all work and have worked on to unite and build the future of the new Iraq." Al-Lami stressed, 'The number of well-wishers is very l arge this day, and it is a majestic presence, as congratulations were offered by the Prime Minister, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, the Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives, the heads of political blocs, MPs, ministers, and community elites, and the presence of a number of ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions to the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate building.' added 'It is evidence of the appreciation of all of Iraq for the efforts and work of journalists.' Al-Lami appreciated the efforts of all Iraqi journalists inside and outside Iraq. He also paid tribute to their generous families who gave birth to these generous elites, and said, "You will hear about our accomplishments soon in the coming period." He added, 'We celebrate this year in a real atmosphere of optimism because Iraqi journalists have proven their true affiliation and contribution to the country, and have contributed to building and rebuilding the country, as we work with our national government to build a nd rebuild Iraq, and this is a major responsibility on everyone's shoulders, not just on the shoulders of journalists.' Source: National Iraqi News Agency