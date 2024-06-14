Al-Lami: Today marks 155 years since the founding of the first Iraqi newspaper, ‘Al-Zawraa’ newspaper

Baghdad: The head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, Muayyad Al-Lami, said that "today has passed 155 years since the founding of the first Iraqi newspaper, 'Al-Zawraa' newspaper. Al-Lami added in his speech on the occasion at the headquarters of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate today: 'Al-Zawraa newspaper was published in 1869 during the time of the governor, Medhat Pasha.' He continued: 'Many important groups congratulated the press family on this occasion.' He expressed his thanks to the journalists inside and outside Iraq and to their families who gave birth to these elites who love the country, declaring that there are achievements that you will hear about soon. Source: National Iraqi News Agency