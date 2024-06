Gaza: Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that it blew up a house that had been pre-rigged with Israeli force, leaving its members "dead and wounded" east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. Al-Qassam added that it "destroyed" a gathering of occupation forces penetrating east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood with bursts of mortar shells Source: Maan News Agency