Al Shaqab Racing’s Hajmah Wins G3-PA Prix Nevadour in France

Doha: Al Shaqab Racing’s Hajmah secured a dominant victory in the G3-PA Prix Nevadour on Thursday at La Teste Racecourse in France.

According to Qatar News Agency, entrusted by Thomas Fourcy and ridden by Fabrice Veron, the homebred filly delivered a commanding performance to claim first place in the 1,900 meter race for purebred Arabian fillies, reinforcing her status as one of the top fillies of her generation.

Finishing in second was Geneva, owned by Abdullah bin Fahad Al Attiyah, trained by Francois Rohaut, and ridden by Alexandre Gavilan. Third place went to Lacaro de Croate, owned by Mansour bin Khalil Mansour Al Shahwani, trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte, with Cristian Demuro in the saddle.

A total of eight fillies competed in the race, but Hajmah stood out with a performance that showcased her strength and class.

This victory adds to her growing record, following her notable win in the pound 150,000 Qatar 4-year-old purebred Arabians’ Derby (Gr1-PA, 4yo, 2,000m/1m2f) at Chantilly Racecourse – the biggest achievement of her career to date.