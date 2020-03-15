Al Shaqab Racing’s HILAL AL CHAM wins Prix Djouras Tu for Pure Arabians

Trained by Thomas Fourcy for the partnership of Al Shaqab Racing and Mrs. Nada Mousli, HILAL AL CHAM (HILAL AL ZAMAN) won the Prix Djouras Tu impressively at Toulouse, France, on Saturday, 14 March. Drawn towards the outside, the four-year-old colt broke well under jockey Julien Augé to take up the running in front of this 10-strong field. Coming off the only turn in the 1,400m race, the field swung onto the better ground on the stands’ side in the straight. HILAL AL CHAM quickly found the outside rail and pulled clear with ease. Augé, who never had to reach for his stick, let him ease down to finish two and a half lengths in front of MALEHA (Munjiz).

HILAL AL CHAM debuted in July last year as a three-year-old for smart second place when running against more experienced horses. He has not been seen on the track since and made a notable performance at Toulouse on Saturday to mark his first win. He was bred by Hassan Mousli, Faiz Al Elweet, and Mrs. Nada Mousli. He is the first foal of AZADI’s winning mare YA HALA.

Source: Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club