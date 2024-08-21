Al-Sudani directs to complete all requirements of Al-Batha Hospital and fill the shortage of medical staff

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed to complete all the requirements of Al-Batha Hospital in Dhi Qar and fill the shortage of medical staff. A statement from his media office said that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated Al-Batha Hospital in Dhi Qar Governorate with a capacity of (50) beds, during his visit to the governorate, which he arrived at this morning, Tuesday. According to the statement, Al-Sudani toured the halls and departments of the hospital, which were equipped with modern medical devices and equipment, and met with the medical and health cadres in it, and urged them to make every effort to serve the people of Al-Batha District, and the rest of the governorate. The Prime Minister directed to complete all the requirements of the hospital in order to operate at its full service capacity, and to fill the shortage of medical staff by benefiting from the services of doctors who will return to service, whether from within the governorate or from other governorates. It is noteworthy that Al-Batha Hospital was completed as part of the Dhi Qar Reconstruction Fund projects, and consists of a four-story building that includes integrated medical halls, including halls for treating children and women, in addition to a building for the doctors' house. The hospital has been equipped with advanced medical devices, and modern systems for oxygen and medical gas. Source: National Iraqi News Agency