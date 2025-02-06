Al Tahadi Leads First Group as Al Asila Pursues in Al Galayel Championship 2025

Doha: The 14th Al Galayel Championship for Traditional Hunting (Al Galayel 2025) continued on Wednesday at Al Eraiq Reserve with Al Tahadi team maintaining its lead in the first group for the third consecutive day.

According to Qatar News Agency, this year’s championship is sponsored by the Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) and is held under the umbrella of Katara Cultural Village. A total of 16 teams divided into four groups are participating this year, competing until February 25.

During the third day’s competition of the first group, Al Tahadi team kept its lead, adding 60 points by hunting two bustards, bringing its total to 480 points over the past three days. Meanwhile, Al Asila team maintained its second place in the group, reducing the gap with the leading team from 150 points to just 40 points after hunting three bustards and one antelope today, adding 170 points to its tally, making a total of 440 points.

Al Zaeem team came in third place with 340 points after adding 190 points by hunting

seven bustards on Wednesday, with a deduction of 20 points. In contrast, Al Dhaayin team remained in last place with its previous score of 30 points.

The first group’s competition will continue until Thursday evening, where the team with the highest points will qualify for the finals, scheduled from February 22 to 25.

Commenting on the third day’s results of the first group, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Al Galayel Tournament for Traditional Hunting Khalid bin Mohammed Al Maadeed said that the results will be determined within hours, noting that the competition saw significant developments on the third day of hunting, with Al Asila team, which ranked second in the first two days, reducing the gap with the leading Al Tahadi team to only 40 points, intensifying the competition on the final day.

Al Maadeed also praised Al Zaeem team’s performance today by hunting seven bustards, while Al Dhaayin team seems out of the competition currently.

Al Maadeed added that despite Al Tahadi’s retention of the

lead, the pressure has increased with Al Asila getting closer, opening the door to various scenarios in the final hours.

Al Maadeed pointed out that the first group’s performance is strong and exciting, with fierce competition among the teams awaiting the final decision tomorrow, reflecting the high level of the championship this year.

He called on the public to attend and follow the final competitions, enjoying the enthusiastic atmosphere, especially with the approaching announcement of the qualifying team. He also noted that there will be draws for bustards for the public during the groups’ exit days from the reserve, as well as on the final day of the championship.

The Chairman of Al Galayel Championship expressed his gratitude to DAAM for its contribution to the success of the championship, emphasizing that this support plays a crucial role in preserving cultural heritage and promoting the continuity of the championship, which has become one of the most prominent heritage competitions in the Gulf.