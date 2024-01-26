Albertsons Companies Partners With Triscuit To Donate Over $160,000 to Local Food Banks

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Albertsons Companies is committed to a healthy future, and we work together to build partnerships that support our communities and the planet we share. With the pride Triscuit takes in its American roots and its dedication to supporting local communities, such a partnership was forged. Through our Nourishing Neighbors program, we are thrilled to have partnered with Triscuit to donate over $160,000 to local food banks throughout the communities we serve.

Our combined commitment to our communities and quality ingredients is part of what we do every day to create customers for life… no matter how you top it!

