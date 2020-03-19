All Students to Start Distance Learning from Sunday

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) has announced that all public school students will begin their online studies starting next Sunday 22 March 2020, through the "Distance Learning" system.

MOEHE stated that students from grade 1 to 3 will use the MS Teams program, while students from grade 4 to 12 will use the Learning Management System LMS, pointing out that these systems offer students and the parents the feature of interaction and communication with the teacher through 'Chatting'.

The Ministry confirmed that it will provide technical support to implement distance learning for schools and parents in the event of obstacles or challenges to the system, which will be available on the hotline 155.

Source: Government of Qatar