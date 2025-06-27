Allwyn and Formula 1® celebrate power of community by launching F1® Allwyn Global Community Award

F1 Allwyn Global Community Award launches in Austria Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1® (l) Gerdine Lindhout, Global Director Sponsorships, CSR and Events at Allwyn (m) and Robert Chvátal, Group CEO at Allwyn (r) celebrate the launch of the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award at the Red Bull Ring – Spielberg ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Brand-new F1 ® Allwyn Global Community Award will recognise and spotlight community-focused initiatives from across the world of Formula 1, with first winner to be presented at the Formula 1 ® Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2025.

Allwyn Global Community Award will recognise and spotlight community-focused initiatives from across the world of Formula 1, with first winner to be presented at the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2025. Allwyn to donate €100,000 to each winning initiative at four races this season.

LUCERNE, Switzerland, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allwyn, the multi-national lottery-led entertainment company, and Formula 1 have today announced the launch of the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award. For the first time ever, community-focused initiatives across the world of Formula 1 will be spotlighted and celebrated on a global stage to showcase their positive impact on society. As well as global recognition, winning initiatives will each receive a €100,000 donation from Allwyn to further transform communities around the world.

Winners must demonstrate a meaningful contribution to society away from the racetrack, which could include advancements in education, culture, wellbeing or sustainability. For each race, the local promoter will identify Formula 1-linked community initiatives such as those run by teams, partners and media, which have had an impact in their country. A panel of three judges from Allwyn, Formula 1 and a local representative will agree the winner, who, in addition to the donation, will receive a trophy and a chance to visit a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The creation of the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award is part of the multi-year partnership between Formula 1 and Allwyn, reflecting a shared commitment to driving positive change and giving back to the communities in which they operate. The first recipient will be presented with the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award ahead of the Formula 1® Heineken Dutch Grand Prix on 31 August. Three additional winners will be chosen later this season, recognising local initiatives at the home of Formula 1 races in the US (Austin and Las Vegas) and Mexico.

Allwyn’s ambition is to extend the Award to cover more races in the 2026 season and further celebrate projects which make a meaningful difference.

Robert Chvátal, Group CEO of Allwyn said: “Championing positive community impact is at the heart of what we do at Allwyn. Our partnership with Formula 1 is the perfect chance to demonstrate our commitment to communities through the creation of this inspiring F1® Allwyn Global Community Award, supporting the very best community initiatives around the world and bringing them to a huge global audience.”

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1 said: “It is a pillar of our sport to leave a positive legacy where we race and for many years, we’ve worked with the promoters and regional organisations to do just that, from inviting children from local schools to the track to encourage them to consider a role in motorsport, through to funding education initiatives and welcoming local community outlets and charities to be part of the event. Every year 24 incredible venues open their doors to host us, and we are met with fantastic passion and love at the track and throughout the entire city, so I am very proud to launch the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award as part of our mission. We will give the local initiatives that go the extra mile for making their communities and make the world a better place the recognition and global platform they deserve.”

The F1® Allwyn Global Community Award will be presented at the following Grands Prix in 2025:

Formula 1 ® Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2025 – 29 – 31 August 2025

Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2025 – 29 – 31 August 2025 Formula 1 ® MSC Cruises USA Grand Prix 2025 – 17- 19 October 2025

MSC Cruises USA Grand Prix 2025 – 17- 19 October 2025 Formula 1 ® Gran Premio De La Cuidad De Mexico 2025 – 24 – 26 October 2025

Gran Premio De La Cuidad De Mexico 2025 – 24 – 26 October 2025 Formula 1® Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 – 20 – 22 November 2025

Notes to Editors

About Allwyn

Allwyn is a leading multi-national lottery operator. Allwyn builds better lotteries that return more to good causes by focusing on innovation, technology, efficiency and safety across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio. The lottery-first approach of focusing on affordable recreational play has earned Allwyn leading market positions with trusted brands across Europe in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States (Illinois).

Media enquiries pr@allwyn.com

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship . Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

Press contacts

Formula 1 Press Office

E: f1media@f1.com

T: @f1media

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6abc046b-cf50-417b-8eef-eba10083fb1d

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001115096