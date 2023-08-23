Ambassador Sabbagh: Washington still supports terrorist organizations and separatist militias to carry out its project in Syria

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, said that the Israeli occupation persists to escalate tense situation in the region through its repeated attacks on Syrian territory and its criminal practices against citizens of t…

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, said that the Israeli occupation persists to escalate tense situation in the region through its repeated attacks on Syrian territory and its criminal practices against citizens of the occupied Syrian Golan.

Sabbagh added at UN Security council session on the situation in Syria that the U.S. still supports terrorist organizations and recruit them along with the separatist groups as a tool to carry out its project in Syria and the region.

“Syria condemns, in the strongest terms, the Israeli aggression and criminal practices, and calls on Security council to take action and put an end to the occupation’s polices , and to bring those responsible to justice,” Sabbagh said.

He added that the illegitimate presence of the Turkish troops on Syrian territory impede stability in the country as these troops support and protect terrorists.

Sabbagh said that the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people by the EU and the U.S. and looting the Syrian national resources negatively affect the economic situation in the country.

“Improvement of the economic and livelihood situation for the Syrian people requires an immediate removal of western coercive measures and end the illegal foreign military presence on Syrian territory.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency