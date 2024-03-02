America and the European Union support Israel in bombing the people of Gaza- President Petro

Bogota, President of Colombia Gustave Petro condemned the genocide in Gaza, describing the United States and the European Union as the key supporters of 'Israel' in the bombing of civilians. Sputnik reported that Colombian President Gustavo Petro, at the Summit of the Commonwealth of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC), criticized Washington and its European allies for supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza. 'Germany, France and other members of the European Union, along with the United Kingdom and the United States, support the genocide in Gaza and the dropping of bombs on civilians,' the President said. He continued that the international community should stop committing crimes against humanity and Israel's genocide in Gaza. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency