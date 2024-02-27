An ammunition depot for Daesh terrorist organization seized in Sweida Badia

The competent authorities have seized an ammunition depot for Daesh 'ISIS' terrorist organization in Sweida Badia (semi-desert). The authorities arrested a number of the organization terrorists, according to SANA reporter. A security source told SANA that after a number of the organization's leaders were arrested in an ambush, and based on their confessions, an ammunition warehouse was seized, which the organization was using as a supply and ammunition point for its members in the southern region, containing large quantities of ammunition, including 23 mm anti-aircraft guns, metal ammunition, and others. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency