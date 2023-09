Director of Sasaa town in Damascus countryside was injured on Saturday in an explosive device blast stuck to his car by terrorists in Hineh village of, Qatana area.“An explosive device, which was stuck to the car of Sa’saa town Director, Muhammad Al-Ah…

Director of Sasaa town in Damascus countryside was injured on Saturday in an explosive device blast stuck to his car by terrorists in Hineh village of, Qatana area.

“An explosive device, which was stuck to the car of Sa’saa town Director, Muhammad Al-Ahmad, went off, Internal Ministry said in a statement. The officer was admitted to one of Damascus hospitals for treatment, according the statement.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency