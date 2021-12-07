Anova Elevates The Bar On Consumer Engagement And Empowerment With The Release Of Anova Connect™

A powerful, targeted marketing engine for LPG/Propane Marketers. 100% peace of mind for consumers. New carbon emissions information for a more sustainable world.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — LPG Week — Anova, a trusted innovator and leader in remote tank monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of Anova Connect™, a mobile app that delivers peace of mind for customers with on-demand tank level information and easy, 1-click delivery and service requests. Embedded in the solution, the Anova Mobile Marketer™ engine Anova Connect elevates the marketing bar on audience segmentation and event-based marketing, pinpointing multiple campaigns to dynamic audiences for very personalized end-consumer experiences – and highly productive marketing for providers. With new and unparalleled, in-depth automation and targeted marketing capability, Anova Connect not only helps build customer loyalty, it also delivers consumers insight on their impact on carbon emissions.

“Anova Connect & Mobile Marketer was borne out of our industry finally being in a position to respond to the ‘Mass Customization’ paradigm, through data-driven consumer engagement tailored to a demographic’s needs, aimed at supporting marketing, education and sales programs. Whether it’s ‘nudging’ will-calls to become automatic, or promoting renewable LPG as a sustainable future, or providing usage to inform touch-of-button reordering on a mobile app, Mobile Marketer provides the services and analytics, and Connect provides the channel to over a 1,000,000 monitored accounts,” says Chet Reshamwala, CEO of Anova. “Connect creates a new, two-way communications channel with the customer, digitizing the messaging and the response, relieving call centers and driving up Net Promoter Scores!” he adds.

“For the first time, LPG/Propane marketers truly have a way to engage their customers digitally with targeted, personalized, data-driven campaigns,” says Francisco Moreira, Software Product Manager, Anova. “Providers deserve the best, professional-level marketing automation capabilities, affordably, and seamlessly integrated with their existing tank monitoring operation. Anova Connect gives them a marketing competitive edge and the ability to provide customers information on their carbon footprint,” he says.

Anova is connecting the industrial world for better by digitizing the supply chains of the manufacturers and distributors of LPG/Propane, industrial gases, chemicals, fuels, lubricants, and other products. Through innovation in remote telemetry analytics and technology, including tank levels, pressures and temperatures, and predictive maintenance of related industrial equipment, Anova has enabled new levels of operational insight, efficiency, and consumer experience. Anova cloud-native solutions are used in over 80 countries around the world, providing insight on close to a million industrial assets, and support in 12 languages. The company’s 2,000+ clients run the gamut from small, regional businesses to the world’s largest LPG/Propane, industrial gases, and chemicals manufacturers and distributors. Anova is the only globally deployed company in the remote telemetry space, reflecting its long-earned trust and reliability, the breadth of asset type monitoring solutions, and its universal communication network and satellite communications support. For more information, visit https://www.anova.com

