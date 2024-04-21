April 30 Will be Last Deadline for Tax Returns Submission for Tax Year 2023, GTA Announces

Doha: The General Tax Authority (GTA) has officially announced that April 30, will be the deadline for the tax returns submission for the tax year 2023. All entities, including individuals and companies, subject to the provisions of the Income Tax Law, promulgated by Law No. 24 of 2018 and its corresponding executive regulations and amendments, are obligated to submit their tax returns, GTA stressed in a statement on Sunday. It added that this requirement applies to entities wholly owned by Qataris or other GCC nationals, as well as to companies exempted from Income Tax or those with non-Qatari partners, clarifying that all companies possessing a commercial registry or commercial license must submit a tax return. This requirement applies irrespective of whether they have engaged in any commercial activity. Furthermore, the GTA has called on all taxpayers to promptly submit their tax returns, whether simplified or audited by accredited accounting offices, before the set deadline through the Dhareeba tax por tal (www.dhareeba.qa) or the Dhareeba Application (accessible to companies that meet the criteria for filing Simplified Tax Returns). Additionally, it is mandatory for all companies to include their final accounts when filing tax returns to avoid financial penalties and late-filing fines. In confirmation of its commitment to promoting tax compliance, GTA reaffirmed the criticality of timely tax return filing. Additionally, and mobilized its comprehensive resources to extend assistance and support to taxpayers, accessible through the call center or via email. Source: Qatar News Agency