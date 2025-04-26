Arab Men’s Handball Championship Draw Puts Qatar in Group B

Al Khobar: The 10th Arab Men’s Handball Championship draw, which took place in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, placed Qatar at the top of Group B, alongside Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

According to Qatar News Agency, the championship coincides with the International Handball Federation Week and is set to take place in Kuwait from May 4 to 12. The tournament will feature nine teams divided into three groups.

The groups are as follows: Group A includes Egypt, Iraq, and Bahrain; Group B consists of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Tunisia; and Group C is comprised of Kuwait, the UAE, and Morocco. The top team in each group will directly qualify for the semifinals, along with the best second-place team.