Arab World Institute Showcases Arabic Calligraphy in Paris Exhibition

Doha: The Arab World Institute in Paris opened an exhibition entitled ‘Writing or Calligraphy? The Arabic Alphabet Sublimated’, focusing on the art of Arabic calligraphy and its historical progressions. The exhibition is set to run until September 21.

According to Qatar News Agency, the exhibition leverages treasures from the collections of the Museum of Islamic Art at the Arab World Institute, emphasizing the diversity inherent in Arabic calligraphy. The center uses its extensive collections to display the evolution of Arabic script, ranging from the earliest Quranic writings to modern street and contemporary art.

The exhibition explores the discipline of writing through the established rules of proportions and harmony, showcasing the Arab-Islamic schools of calligraphy that have existed since the 9th century. It also includes manuscripts, rare Quranic models, and unique artistic miniatures from ancient times.

Moreover, the Arab World Institute features works by the renowned Egyptian-Lebanese artist Marie Khouri, who explores the connections between language, the human body, and form, aiming to bridge identity, memory, and dialogue.

Visitors have the opportunity to see how Arabic calligraphy has been integrated into daily life over the centuries, from artistic expressions to contemporary photography, architecture, design, and visual arts. The exhibition illustrates how these elements have contributed to the Arabic alphabet’s glorification, imbuing it with a spirituality and energy beyond mere writing.