Arabian Peninsula Horse Show at KIAHF 2025 Wraps Up with Spectacular Performances

Doha: The final day of the Arabian Peninsula Horse Show at the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival (KIAHF 2025) delivered breathtaking performances, fierce rivalries, and moments of pure Arabian horse excellence. The competition, which has drawn elite breeders and enthusiasts from across the region, concluded with the crowning of champions in the yearling, junior, mares, and stallions categories. According to Qatar News Agency, in the Yearling Fillies Championship, Qumriyah stole the show, securing the gold with her exceptional refinement and grace, proving why she has been a standout throughout the competition. Hot on her heels, GJ Majestica claimed the silver, impressing with her striking balance and powerful presence, while Anhajeeah Al Shaqab took the bronze, her elegance and strong Arabian type leaving a lasting impression. The Yearling Colts Championship was a thrilling battle, with D Sadn emerging victorious to take the gold, his strength and commanding presence setting him apart. Saif Al Wad i was not far behind, clinching the silver after a strong performance that showcased his bold, confident movement. The bronze went to Ibn Al Naif, whose charisma and undeniable breed quality made him a crowd favorite. The competition in the Junior Fillies Championship was equally intense, with Bahga Al Farida claiming the gold after displaying an exquisite combination of beauty and elegance. Ghaya El Alya took the silver, her refined features and graceful movement making her a strong contender. Meanwhile, Lateen Al Danat rounded out the podium with the bronze, showcasing her fluid movement and striking presence. Among the Junior Colts, Maleeh Al Nasser proved unbeatable, earning the gold with his noble stature and remarkable power. Mejrin Al Salam put up an impressive challenge to secure the silver, while AKM Lusail demonstrated great promise, earning the bronze and solidifying his place among the rising stars of Arabian horse breeding. The excitement continued in the Mares Championship, where Nadrah Al Na sser reigned supreme, her breathtaking elegance and perfect conformation securing her the gold. D A'nnafeyyah followed closely behind with silver, displaying outstanding refinement and poise, while Lujina claimed the bronze, impressing judges and spectators alike with her striking Arabian type. The competition concluded with the Stallions Championship, where GJ Faheem captivated the audience and judges alike, winning the gold with his commanding presence and flawless movement. Basheer Al Waab secured the silver, demonstrating raw power and classic Arabian beauty, while D Memzer took the bronze, leaving a lasting impression with his strength and charisma. With the Arabian Peninsula Horse Show now concluded, the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival 2025 continues with the highly anticipated Global Champions Arabians Tour, promising yet another thrilling display of equestrian excellence. Enthusiasts and experts alike eagerly await the next chapter in this celebration of Arabian horse heritage. The fest ival was organized by the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, in collaboration with the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club and the Qatar Equestrian Federation and Modern Pentathlon. The Arabian Peninsula Horse Show was sponsored by the Nasser Bin Khaled Group as the diamond sponsor, Ali Bin Ali Luxury as the platinum sponsor, Ooredoo as the telecommunications sponsor, Qatar Insurance Group as the exclusive insurance sponsor, and Alkass channels as the official broadcaster.