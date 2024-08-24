Army aviation continues to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage from all axes leading to Karbala

The Army Aviation secured the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) from all axes leading to the holy Karbala. A statement by the Ministry of Defense said: "In implementation of the directives of the orders and the directives of the Commander of the Army Aviation, the heroes of the Army Aviation continue to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) from all axes leading to the holy Karbala, as well as securing the surroundings of Karbala through several armed air sorties and photographic reconnaissance until the return of the visitors and the end of the pilgrimage ceremonies." Source: National Iraqi News Agency