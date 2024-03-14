Army destroys 5 drones to the terrorist organizations in Aleppo countryside

Damascus, Units of our armed forces downed Thursday 5 drones of terrorist organizations in Aleppo countryside. 'Units of our armed forces operating in the direction of Aleppo countryside managed to shoot down and destroy 5 drones launched by terrorist organizations to attack army posts and residents in safe areas',Ministry of Defense said today on its facebook page . On the 7th of this month, units of our armed forces shot down and destroyed 3 drones of the terrorist organizations in countryside of Quneitra and Idlib. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency