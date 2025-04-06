Art Week Riyadh Kick Starts Featuring Qatari Gallery

Riyadh: Organized by Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission, Art Week Riyadh commenced Sunday under the theme “At The Edge” with the participation of 50 local, regional, and international galleries, cultural institutions, and arts entities, including Qatar’s al markhiya gallery.

According to Qatar News Agency, local and international award-winning interdisciplinary Artist, Maryam Al Homaid, is representing al markhiya gallery at the event. Al Homaid envisions a symbiotic relationship between technology-based mediums and the DIY culture, acting as bridges connecting contemporary high-tech expressions with the traditional crafts of the Arabian Gulf.

Art Week Riyadh is a platform designed to nurture, celebrate, and position Riyadh as a cultural destination, attracting more than 240 artists from about 25 countries and exhibiting 500 artworks. This week-long event will foster exchange, dialogue, and collaboration, inviting art enthusiasts to explore themes of thresholds, liminality, and transitions in art and culture.

The program will feature curated gallery exhibitions, rare displays of private collections, and a dynamic public offering of talks, workshops, and performances.