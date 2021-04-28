Ascensia Rolls Out The On@Pro Online Educational Platform for Healthcare Professionals in Collaboration With the Tumaini Institute

BASEL, Switzerland, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ascensia Diabetes Care, a leading global diabetes care company, has announced today that it has rolled out an online educational platform for continuous personal learning aimed at healthcare professionals working with people with diabetes. The On@Pro tool, which was originally piloted in September 2020, has been developed in partnership with the TUMAINI Institute in Germany, through a collaboration with Professor Peter Schwarz, a globally renowned diabetes expert.

On@Pro is currently available in 13 countries, including the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and the UAE), South Africa, Egypt, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Nepal, and there are plans to add additional markets over the course of 2021. It can be accessed via Android, Microsoft and iOS enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs, through a personal access code which can be obtained from Ascensia in countries where the tool is currently being offered. Access is free of charge to ensure access for as many healthcare professionals as possible.

The platform currently offers a total of 32 modules[1], all in English language, relating to various aspects of diabetes care and management. Each module includes a 3-4 minute introductory video, a set of educational slides and an assessment tool that enables the user to receive certification[2]. In certain markets, including South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and UAE, the tool has been accredited and completion of modules can lead to CME (Continuing Medical Education) credits.

Rob Schumm, President at Ascensia Diabetes Care commented: “Through our conversations with healthcare professionals, we became aware of a strong desire for a more comprehensive education platform in diabetes. As part of our ongoing commitment to the diabetes community, one of our priorities is to provide free educational resources to healthcare professionals that can build a greater understanding of diabetes and its management. We believe this will equip HCPs, including GPs, nurses and pharmacists, with the knowledge needed to advise and support people to more effectively self-manage their condition. The On@Pro platform is easily accessible and offers bite-size modules for effective and efficient continuous learning. Alongside On@Pro, we have developed other educational initiatives such as the EMEA Nurse Symposium and virtual courses for pharmacists and other healthcare stakeholders in North America. We believe that widespread education can empower healthcare professionals to help improve and simplify the lives of people living with diabetes.”

“We wanted to provide an attractive and unique educational portal covering the different aspects of diabetes care relevant to healthcare professionals via a state-of-the-art platform. This tool enables personal continuous medical education that results in a CME certificate for the successful completion of the education program,” concluded Prof. Dr. med. habil. Peter Schwarz, at the TUMAINI Institute.

The modules are split into basic, advanced and add-on modules, and each one takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. The 18 basic modules cover topics relating to diabetes prevention, diabetes-related complications, diabetes in daily living and diabetes management, including nutrition and activity, self-monitoring of blood glucose, oral antidiabetic drugs, and insulin dosing. The nine advanced modules cover specific types of diabetes sub-groups or diabetes in specific scenarios – in pregnancy, in the elderly population, or in adolescents and children. They also look at accuracy in specific situations, such as low blood glucose ranges, gestational diabetes and among CGM and FGM users. Finally the four add-on modules cover e-health in diabetes, diabetes in Ramadan and blood glucose awareness training.

1. The content of the modules has been prepared by Prof. Peter Schwarz and the TUMAINI Institute and reflects their respective personal scientific views. Ascensia has no influence over the content of specific modules.

2. Certification granted by the University of Dresden and TUMAINI Institute, Germany.

