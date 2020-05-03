Ashghal Receives Two International Awards from British Safety Council

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) represented by Roads Projects Department (RPD) has won two International Safety Awards with a merit from the British Safety Council in recognition of “its commitment to keeping its workers and workplaces healthy and safe during the 2019 calendar year”.

Saoud Al Tamimi, RPD manager, said the two awards reflect Ashghal’s commitment to health and safety in its construction projects and the leading position that the authority plays in the Qatari construction industry in terms of spreading awareness and implementing best health and safety practices.

“Raising performance in the field of health and safety is of great importance to the Road Projects Department, especially that we rely on local contractors. Co-operating with them to raise the health and safety performance at our worksites means better performance elsewhere in Qatar,” Al Tamimi said.

Source: Government of Qatar