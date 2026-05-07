AstraZeneca and OMP Demonstrate Planning at the Speed of Change at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo(TM) 2026

How decision velocity closes the gap between insight and action in complex, fast-moving supply chains

OMP, a leader in AI-powered supply chain planning, brings AstraZeneca to the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026 in Barcelona. Together, they will share how AstraZeneca is transforming planning to keep pace with increasing complexity and constant change - building an integrated, decision-centric approach powered by OMP's Unison Planning platform and UnisonIQ AI orchestration.

AstraZeneca's journey to decision-centric planning

Diane Gorman, Network Supply Planner at AstraZeneca, takes the Gartner stage to share how the global biopharmaceutical company is evolving from spreadsheet-based planning to integrated, capacity-aware decision-making. The session covers how this shift improves visibility into constraints and strengthens outcomes across campaign management, capacity planning, and detailed scheduling.

Gorman will address:

What it takes to drive user adoption across a complex organization

How planner roles evolve as planning becomes more system-supported

How AstraZeneca is preparing for the next phase of AI-enabled decision support

Sign up for the session

OMP hosts theater session on decision velocity in practice

OMP will also host a theater panel on Tuesday, May 19, 5:25-5:45 PM featuring Jack Eggels, former VP of Supply Chain at Shell, Tom Wouters, Chief Product Officer at OMP, and Philip Vervloesem, OMP's Chief Commercial & Markets Officer.

Together, they explore:

How organizations shift from calendar-driven planning to always-on, event-driven intelligence

How decision velocity becomes a real operational capability with UnisonIQ coordinating human and AI collaboration

How AstraZeneca's journey connects product innovation to measurable results across industries.

Explore decision velocity at the OMP booth

Throughout the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo (May 18-20, Barcelona), OMP is present at booth 310, demonstrating how Unison Planning and UnisonIQ help organizations move toward always-on supply chain orchestration. See how integrated planning, enhanced by the latest AI advancements, drives faster scenario evaluation, stronger collaboration, and measurable business results.

Join OMP at Gartner to hear AstraZeneca's journey firsthand and leave with a clearer path to faster, more confident decisions.

Book a meeting on site

Session at a glance

Title: AstraZeneca's Journey to Decision-Centric Autonomous Planning

Speaker: Diane Gorman, Network Supply Planner, AstraZeneca

When: Monday, May 18, 11:45 - 12:15 CEST

Where: International Barcelona Convention Center

To see where you can meet OMP next, visit our events calendar here.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, packaging, plastics, tires, and building products - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning .

Solution and product inquiries

Contact OMP

+32 3 650 22 11

Media inquiries

Kira Perdue (Carabiner)

SOURCE: OMP