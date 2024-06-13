Attacks, restrictions, and preventing young men from entering Al-Aqsa to perform Friday prayers

The occupation authorities imposed restrictions on the entry of worshipers to perform Friday prayers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The occupation forces were stationed at all the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the roads leading to it, and about an hour before prayer time, they arrested those arriving to Al-Aqsa and prevented young men from entering it without any reason. They assaulted some of them by beating and pushing them to keep them away from the vicinity of the doors and prevent them from praying on the thresholds of Al-Aqsa. The forces also prevented foreign Muslims, especially from Trkiye and Britain, from entering Al-Aqsa. The forces also pursued the worshipers who were prevented from entering Al-Aqsa and gathered in Al-Ghazali Square - at the Lions' Gate - and forced them out of the Old City. It is noteworthy that since the seventh of last October, the occupation authorities have imposed a strict siege on Al-Aqsa, preventing entry to it throughout the days. The restrictions were eased with the b eginning of the month of Ramadan, and immediately after the end of the holy month, the ban returned to young men on Fridays, especially at dawn and Friday prayers Source: Maan News Agency